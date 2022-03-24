MPD keeping details close to the vest, as it investigates fatal stabbing

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford Police say its investigation into a fatal stabbing in Medford Tuesday, is making progress. But at the same time, the agency admits, it’s keeping some facts, close to the vest.

MPD tells us when something like this happens in Medford, it’s all hands on deck for their team. In this case, that means learning more about who the victim was, why she was at rumors that night? Who was with her? And who would want to hurt her?

Police identified the stabbing victim as 31-year-old Brittany Lovrovich, an Ashland High grad, and mother of two. After attempting CPR, police say Lovrovich was pronounced dead in the parking lot of the popular North Riverside lounge, at around 2 Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Mike Bureau says there’s no evidence to suggest she worked at Rumors. Wednesday, MPD says is actively looking at surveillance video from neighboring businesses, to piece information together.

In situations like this one, it’s common for the victim to know their attacker, according to Budreau. But, he says it’s still unclear to police what led to the stabbing itself.

At the same time, he admits, police can’t disclose everything to us, as it doesn’t want to compromise the investigation. “Bottom line is we need to kinda keep a lot of the facts close to the chest until we get to the point where we can release more details, but at this point, we’re working hard, the investigation is progressing in a positive direction and we’re hopeful we’ll clear this with an arrest,” said Lt. Budreau.

MPD says right now there is no description of the suspect, or suspects to release. But because MPD believes the victim knew her attacker, Budreau doesn’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

If you have any information on this case, contact police. Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.