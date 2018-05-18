DHS workers learning about domestic violence

Medford, Ore. — Employees with the Department of Human Services have been participating in a summit this week in Medford to learn about domestic violence.
The goal of the summit is to improve DHS workers’ ability to identify and respond to domestic violence in our community.
Organizers of the event say domestic violence is a root cause of many issues the state responds to, including homelessness, physical and mental health, and the need for food assistance.
Deborah Holton – who is on the DHS Domestic Violence Council – says they plan to equip workers with the proper knowledge so individuals aren’t victimized further.
“If our workers can better identify it, know the best responses, know how to partner with other individuals and institutions like law enforcement that respond, the better our chances of effectively ending and preventing domestic violence,” Deborah Holton said.
According to Holton, each summit has it’s own focuses depending on the region.
In Southern Oregon, sessions have focused on what the law allows, how sex trafficking associates with domestic abuse, and how to deal with refugee and immigration status.
In addition to responding properly to others, Holton says employees are also learning how they can take care of themselves as they deal with traumatic situations.
