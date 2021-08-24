Home
81-year old Talent man wins first place in the Oregon Senior Games

81-year old Talent man wins first place in the Oregon Senior Games

Local News Top Stories ,

TALENT, Ore. – An 81-year old runner from Talent is inspiring those around him to stay active. He recently took home first place in the Oregon Senior Games in Corvallis.

John Jacob said he’s been running almost his entire life everything from marathons to the 1500 meter race. He said fitness has always been part of his life and each person just needs to find something that motivates them. But when he ran last spring he didn’t even know he won until later.

“It was after the run, we were walking back to my car. I said wow that looks like a gold medal. I didn’t even realize. So that was kinda a surprise,” said Jacob.

Jacob said he’s had his struggles too. When he was 79 he had some serious health procedures, he had to stop running for 10 years! He said keeping active and healthy just makes him feel good.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »