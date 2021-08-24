Home
Medford hospice residence receives mortgage pay off donation

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford hospice residence got a special gift from a local couple. The organization is the only dedicated residential hospice care facility in Southern Oregon.

Celia’s House of Holmes Park got a generous donation from the Meese Foundation. The foundation’s gift is over $342,000 paying off the homes’ mortgage. Donors, Jed and Celia Meese come from a health care background. Celia’s House told NBC5 news the couple have been with the organization since the beginning.

“They saw [as] we do, the end of life is really meaningful, valuable, unique and it needs to be treated as something really precious,” said Julie Raefield, Development Dir.

With COVID-19 increasing the nonprofit’s budget the donation is one less stressor.

Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice and Celia’s House of Holmes Park are also looking for volunteers. If you love gardening and helping your community click HERE for more details.

