A local non-profit needs help feeding livestock

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. — A non-profit farm needs help feeding its livestock.
Due to a shortage of hay, alfalfa and grain the price of feed has risen. This makes it more difficult to keep livestock fed, as well as warm, in the upcoming colder months.
Sanctuary One executive director, Megan Flowers, says there are a couple factors affecting the shortage including wildfires in California.
“Our own little mini microcosm of Southern Oregon have the hemp issue, but there are larger pieces happening here and it’s because a lot of our feed that we might get in Klamath Falls is going to California,” said Flowers.
Flowers says Sanctuary One is in dire need of grass or alfalfa hay.
If you have some you’d like to donate, email [email protected]