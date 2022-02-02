A ‘Phoodery’ may soon be built in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. — The City of Phoenix may soon have a new ‘Phoodery’ with 5 industrial outdoor kitchens.

It would be located off Highway 99 near the Phoenix Civic Center.

A developing partner on the project, Eric Herron, says the concept has been in the works between him and his partner since 2019.

He says the kitchens would be available for restaurants to lease, providing a range of different food options for the community to purchase from.

He adds there will also be a central tap house. Herron says the area would also provide a lot of outdoor seating.

“Our hope is that this attracts families so if you have a vegetarian in the family or a meat-eater, then they’ll be able to come to one place even though they’re eating from different restaurants,” he said.

Herron says a 36-car parking lot and 2 commercial spaces will also be built across the street from the ‘Phoenix Phoodery’.

He says construction is expected to begin at the end of the summer and should last about a year.