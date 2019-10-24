A second Ashland dog park is in the works

ASHLAND, Ore. — A new place to take your furry friends may soon be opening on the south end of Ashland.
A public brainstorming session for a second dog park will be held Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in the science building at Ashland High School.
The city says that the 5.52 acre park will be located near Clay St. and Abbott Ave. Despite Ashland already having a dog park, Michael Black, director of Ashland Parks and Recreation, believes it’s time for another one.
“The first dog park is really popular but it’s overcrowded a lot of the times and it’s hard to find to parking down there because we do have limited parking,” Black said.
The city has almost $1 million dollars set aside for the new park, which could also include a community garden and playground.