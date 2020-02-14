Abandoned cat suffers from neurological disorder

MEDFORD, Ore. — Weeble the cat may walk a little different, but that’s part of her charm.
Weeble, named after a weeble wobble, was found abandoned on the side of road and dropped off on the doorstep of C.A.T.S., a local shelter. She has a neurological disorder that makes it difficult for her to walk, but that won’t stop her from having a long, happy life.
“She has Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which is where the Cerobellum at the base of the skull does not fully develop,” Kristina Lanier, executive director, said.
While Weeble has a potential buyer looking into adoption, there are plenty of furry friends to bring home. If you are searching for a feline Valentine, C.A.T.S. is having a sale through Saturday for $20 off an adoption.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.