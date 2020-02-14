Home
Abandoned cat suffers from neurological disorder

Abandoned cat suffers from neurological disorder

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. — Weeble the cat may walk a little different, but that’s part of her charm.

Weeble, named after a weeble wobble, was found abandoned on the side of road and dropped off on the doorstep of C.A.T.S., a local shelter. She has a neurological disorder that makes it difficult for her to walk, but that won’t stop her from having a long, happy life.

“She has Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which is where the Cerobellum at the base of the skull does not fully develop,” Kristina Lanier, executive director, said.

While Weeble has a potential buyer looking into adoption, there are plenty of furry friends to bring home. If you are searching for a feline Valentine, C.A.T.S. is having a sale through Saturday for $20 off an adoption.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »