Joco animal shelter celebrates record-breaking year

JOSEPHINE COUNTY,Ore. — The Josephine County Animal Shelter is celebrating a record-breaking year.
They had more than 1,000 adoptions in 2019. According to a Facebook post, the shelter also had more pet-owner reunions and live release rates with more than 900 animals were spayed or neutered.
The shelter says they couldn’t have done it without community support.
