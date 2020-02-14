Home
Joco animal shelter celebrates record-breaking year

JOSEPHINE COUNTY,Ore. — The Josephine County Animal Shelter is celebrating a record-breaking year.

They had more than 1,000 adoptions in 2019. According to a Facebook post, the shelter also had more pet-owner reunions and live release rates with more than 900 animals were spayed or neutered.

The shelter says they couldn’t have done it without community support.

