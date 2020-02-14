Home
Girl Scout’s begin cookie sales in Southern Oregon today

MEDFORD, ORE. — The Girl Scouts will begin selling cookies across Oregon on Friday. They’ll be set up outside of businesses over the next few weeks.

A few of the Girl Scouts joined NBC5 News @ Sunrise to talk about their new cookie and their strategy for selling. Watch the video above.

To find out where girl scouts are selling near you, visit girlscouts.org.

