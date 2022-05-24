Abandoned motor home catches fire in Merlin

MERLIN, Ore. —Rural Metro Fire is investigating an abandoned motor home fire. It happened Sunday morning in Merlin.

It was at a turnout on Galice Road, past Crow Road. Fire crews were able to put the fire out before it spread to nearby vegetation.

The Rural Metro Fire Division Chief Austin Prince says the cool morning temperatures played a role in getting the fire out quickly.

He says the spot is a familiar one for roadside transient camping and one where people dump garbage or unwanted vehicles.

“When we get the call for something like that in that location it’s not necessarily a surprise, I don’t have the number of how many times we’ve been there for something similar but the problem is not entirely uncommon to the entire area,” said Prince.

He says there were reports of a vehicle seen leaving the area at the time of the call. But it’s unclear what their involvement is.