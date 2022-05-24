ODF SW Dist. preps for fire season

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King May 23, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —With Memorial Day just a week away, could the start of fire season be on the horizon? ODF has not yet declared fire season for Jackson or Josephine counties.

But because of how fire-prone our area is, ODF says the latest fire season could be declared on June 1st. In the meantime, they’re gearing up for its start. Spokeswoman Natalie Weber tells us it’s not ruling out a start before June 1st.

Declaring the start of the fire season has to do with the weather conditions. The interment rain southern Oregon has gotten lately, has played a role in pushing out the start of fire season.

Weber says it’s been operating with its year-round staff to handle incidents this spring. But within the next 3 weeks, it will bring on 130 seasonal staff. That includes firefighters, detection specialists, and dispatchers.

“Those folks will be onboarding at a staggering rate some May 31st and some mid-June but they will all be taking part in our fire school as paid training to get them ready for this fire season,” said Weber.

Weber says when fire season is declared it will begin in low fire danger.

The most significant change that comes with that is debris burning is prohibited across the board. She says once fire season starts, debris burning can be dangerous for you, your home, and your community as well. She urges people to be aware of restrictions.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content