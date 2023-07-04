ABK responds to arrest of former employee

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford kids gym, America’s Best Kids also commonly known as ABK, is letting its customers know about the arrest of a now former staff member.

ABK stated that former staff member, Blaine Howitt, was found to have taken images of unsuspecting female staff members, including some under the age of 18.

According to the organization the acts happened in a staff office that was also used as a private changing room.

Police indicated that neither patrons nor children in the care of ABK were captured in the images or video.

ABK said it immediately contacted the police and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

“ABK continues to require thorough background checks, in accordance with state requirements, to maintain the integrity of our staff and our center,” said a spokesperson for ABK.

We reached out to Medford Police, who verified the details in ABK’s statement.

MPD says its continuing to investigate leads in this case and trying to identify victims. It is asking anyone with additional information to contact MPD’s Detective Division at (541) 774-2230.

