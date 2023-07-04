Portland Loos are coming to downtown Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The city of Grants Pass is installing public toilets in its downtown.

Grants Pass Public Works said one of these public toilets called a Portland Loo, has already been installed on the corner of 5th and H Street. It should be up in running in a couple of weeks.

Another Portland Loo will be placed on the corner of 7th and G Street. Public Works said these toilets are to address the lack of public restrooms in the city.

“I think all of our users, all of our downtown residents and customers whether you are out for a night on the town at the restaurants or whomever, are going to benefit just because it’s increasing the availability of public restrooms which are becoming more and more limited,” said Public Works Director, Jason Canady.

Canady said most businesses are not opening up their restrooms to the public, and these restrooms should help meet the public’s needs.

These toilets are very durable and graffiti resistant. Canady said they are hopeful that these structures will hold up to abuse and use.

