Abundance Swap returns in Ashland after 3-year hiatus

MEDFORD, Ore. – The annual Abundance Swap returned to the Rogue Valley after a three-year hiatus.

At the Ashland Historic Armory Sunday (12/27/2024), people were able to bring in quality items to give away.

What started back in 2001, has now blossomed into a tradition for many.

Organizers say that it’s their answer to the hectic consumer culture.

They tell us it’s a way for people to practice their generosity and also to meet new people and socialize, this holiday season.

Organizer, Jeff Golden said,

“A lot of us are blessed enough to have a lot of nice stuff and there are people out there, very likely who can appreciate it and use it better than we do. And a lot of us aren’t crazy about Black Friday at the malls.”

The abundance swap organizers also encourage people in other communities to replicate similar events.

