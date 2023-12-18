Gift wrapping services by Habitat for Humanity

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you want to help a local non-profit this season, Habitat for Humanity’s gift-wrapping services are underway.

At their admin office in Medford, you can bring your gifts to be beautifully wrapped for a small fee by volunteers.

You can wait and watch the wrapping take place, or you can drop them off and pick them up later.

The prices vary by the size of the gift.

The money goes to their continuing efforts to build affordable homes in Jackson County.

Volunteers say they want to keep gift wrapping as a tradition.

Habitat for Humanity’s Tammy Farris said,

“A lot of people don’t know how to wrap their presents; we have a lot of customers that are repeat customers from our years past when we were in the mall. Chances are it’s cheaper for us to wrap it than it is to wrap it yourself.”

Volunteers are able to wrap your gifts until the 12/23/2023.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

