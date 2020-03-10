Access adding new safety precautions in food pantries amidst coronavirus concerns

The development director for Access says all staff and volunteers are encouraged to stay home if they’re feeling sick.
She says that normally people who visit the food pantries can choose their own fruits and vegetables from the bin, however, that is changing temporarily.
“It’s shopping with dignity, however, while we have a state of concern with coronavirus we are either gonna have a staff person or a volunteer that is clearly identified to be the person to pick that out,” said Kellie Battaglia.
Recently, Access also postponed its annual Senior Fair until April 28th due to coronavirus concerns amongst older people.
For more information, visit accesshelps.org.
