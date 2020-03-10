Home
Sister city trip cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak in Italy

Sister city trip cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak in Italy

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Plans for a trip to Medford’s sister city Alba, Italy, have been cancelled.

The country closed down due to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving 60 million people in lockdown.

The president of the Medford-Alba Sister City Association has been planning on visiting Alba with a group of about 20 people.

The two cities are celebrating the 60th year of their sister city partnership.

Robin Snider says it’s a disappointing decision.

“We made the decision ultimately last Friday, before a lot of lockdowns actually, none of our flights were cancelled. Some members made the decision earlier in the week, there were just a lot of uncertainties,” Snider said.

She says delegates from Alba still plan on visiting Medford and celebrating the 60th anniversary at the end of June.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »