AHS wants students to stay connected during short-term distance learning

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King January 19, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. —Ashland High School is still doing virtual classes, because of the spread of Omicron. The counseling department is reminding students how to stay connected during this difficult time.

It wants students to drop in for some extracurricular support over Zoom. Morning meditation is open to students Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10 am. At lunchtime on Wednesdays and Fridays, students can bring their lunch, connect with their friends, and enjoy some trivia!

There’s an afternoon shakeout available on Mondays and Wednesdays to get some exercise.

To learn more about some of the other resources available, visit the Ashland High School Facebook page.

Jenna King
Jenna King
