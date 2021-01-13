Aidan Ellison’s mother files lawsuits; calls for actions

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two months after the death of 19-year old Ashland black man Aidan Ellison, his mother is filing a pair of lawsuits connected to the case. The announcement from Ellison’s mother comes as a racial equity group said it’s looking to create change in the Rogue Valley to prevent racial injustices.
Aidan Ellison’s mother, Andrea Wofford said she hopes the unjust death of a child, like her son, never happens again.
She, along with her attorney, Justin Rosas, and the Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Equity ‘SOEquity’ is demanding change throughout the Rogue Valley.
“What can I do? I can’t bring him back. I just don’t want it to happen to someone else’s son or daughter,” said Wofford.
She’s suing the man who police said murdered her son in the Stratford Inn parking lot on November 23, 2020. She’s also suing the Stratford Inn where both her son and the suspect stayed.
“The Stratford Inn was reckless in allowing a man who was banned from owning firearms to live in its building with a firearm,” said Justin Rosas.
Along with the lawsuits, both Wofford and Rosas are partnering with SOEquity in creating a civil team. They hope the group of professionals can lend their talents to pushing for positive change in the community against racism.
“If you’re a person that’s willing to volunteer whatever talents you have for situations like this. And they happen more often than Aidan Ellison’s murder, they happen daily,” said Rosas.
Wofford said she was born the year the Civil Rights Act was created. She told NBC5 while times have changed since she was a girl, it hasn’t been nearly enough.
SOEquity is having a Celebration of Life for Aidan Ellison Saturday, January 16 at 2:30. Click HERE for more information about the event and volunteering with the Civil Team.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]