All hands on deck as Caltrans preps for winter storm

This storm is expected to bring more snow to the Rogue Valley than we’ve seen this winter and even more in Siskiyou County’s higher elevations.
But Caltrans says they’ve got it all under control, and are ready for what’s to come.
“We get pretty busy,” said Bob Earp of G&G Hardware in Yreka, California.
Earp has worked at G&G Hardware for two years. He says when a winter storm is coming, it’s hard to keep some supplies on the shelves.
“Yes, definitely, we usually get cleaned out of those items,” Earp said.
And Friday was no different, as people were preparing for this weekend’s winter storm.
“It’s always good just to be prepared, especially up here in northern California,” said Earp.
Areas like Mt. Shasta City and Siskiyou Summit could be looking at eight to 12 inches of snow by Sunday morning.
No surprise, Caltrans is all hands on deck.
“We’ll be out with chain controls, we’ll be out plowing,” said Caltrans Public Information Officer Chris Woodward, “you know, just making sure that those areas of highway remain in as good of shape as possible as the storm system moves through.”
Having chains when going through a snow zone is required by law, even if you have four-wheel drive or snow tires.
“If conditions worsen enough you still will need chains,” said Woodward.
Caltrans says chain control requirements can change within minutes depending on how the storm system moves, so they recommend having a full tank of gas, a blanket and some snacks just to be safe.
“You never know when you may be delayed or stopped or turned around due to the weather and road conditions,” Woodward said.
“You know that winter’s coming,” said Earp, “so prepare yourself and you’ll be ready.”
If you need to hit the roads this weekend, Caltrans suggests using Quick Map in California, or Tripcheck in Oregon to check the conditions.