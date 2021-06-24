Almeda Fire survivor worried as firework sales begin

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Fireworks began to go on sale Wednesday in Oregon, but after last year, the idea has more than just the city of Talent concerned. The American tradition brings smiles to many each Independence Day, but for one Phoenix resident that’s not the case, this time.
Leslee Freeman-Swogger says she is terrified to see firework tents set up. An Almeda Fire survivor herself, the Phoenix resident says she still hasn’t recovered from the trauma she faced in September.
“I’m very concerned about the private sector using them because in the moment one little spark could cause a repeat of last year because it’s so dry,” said Swogger.
She says she still wants people to enjoy fireworks, just in a controlled environment.
