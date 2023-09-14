Aloha Maui Benefit Concert to support Lahaina wildfire survivors

ASHLAND, Ore. – The community is invited to the Historic Ashland Armory this Sunday, September 17 for the “Aloha Maui Benefit Concert” to support Lahaina wildfire victims.

Entry fees range from $20 to $100 depending on how much you want to donate and all profits will go directly to victims in Maui through United Way of Jackson County.

“For a lot of people, when they’re giving small amounts and helping, what it does is give people a feeling that they’ve had something to do with the recovery,” said Greg Frederick with The Rogue Suspects. “And I think especially with some of the disasters we’ve suffered here, I think people feel like they’d like to give back.”

Several of our favorite Southern Oregon music groups will be performing, including The Rogue Suspects, Alice Di Michele, Petty Thievery, HA’ENA and Fret Drifters.

This is an all-ages event with food provided by Gather and wine from Dos Mariposas Vineyard.

Doors open at 5:30 pm for the silent auction and refreshments. Live music starts at 7:00 pm and goes until 11:00 pm.

If you’re interested in donating items for the silent auction, you can drop them off at the Ashland Armory anytime after 12:00 pm on September 17th. To donate money via GoFundMe, click on this link.

To buy tickets ahead of time, please visit the Aloha Maui website.

