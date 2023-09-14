Level 3 evacuation notices issued in Curry County due to the Anvil Fire

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – People near a wildfire burning in Curry County are being told to evacuate.

The Anvil Fire started on August 25 about eight miles east of Port Orford. Since then, it’s grown to 1,433 acres.

On Wednesday, September 13, winds shifted and gusts reached up to 25 miles per hour, the US Forest Service said. This created heavy smoke that was visible over the area and increased fire activity.

The following day, a Level 3 “Go” evacuation notice was issued for people along Elk River Road from milepost four to Butler Bar Campground.

A Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation is in effect from Edson Creek Campground to Sixes River Campground about 16 miles east of Highway 101 on Sixes River Road.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit https://bit.ly/CurryCoEM.

