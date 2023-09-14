Oregon A.G. suing Fox board of directors

DOVER, Del. – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is suing the board of directors at the Fox Corporation.

According to her office, a stockholder derivative lawsuit was filed over breach of fiduciary duty.

That’s because the Oregon Public Employee Retirement fund is a Fox investor.

The suit filed in Delaware Chancery Court Alleges that the board knew Fox News’ promotion of political narratives could expose them to defamation charges.

Fox paid Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million this year after Dominion sued Fox for promoting lies about the 2020 election.

New York City’s pension funds are also suing the board.

