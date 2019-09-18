Home
American hero living in Grants Pass dies at 95

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — An American hero who fought in both World War II and the Korean War has passed away.

Major Drury Wood, born in Georgia in 1953, lived in Grants Pass and was thought highly of in the aviation industry. He enlisted in the Navy Flight Program in 1942.

During WWII, the Second Lieutenant flew air strikes against Okinawa and mainland Japan. In 1950, he headed for Korea and survived the sub-zero climate of the Chosin Reservoir.

After a few more moves and becoming mayor of a small town in Washington, he settled down in Grants Pass with his family.

Wood was 95, he even has a space on the Wall of Honor at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. A memorial service with military honors is set for 11 a.m. September 21 at Hull & Hull Funeral Directors in Grants Pass.

