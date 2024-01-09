An OSP traffic stop leads to a discovery of 100 lbs. of Methamphetamine

Posted by Lauren Pretto January 8, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- An OSP traffic stop leads to a discovery of 100 lbs. of methamphetamine.

28 year old Edgar Rene Revolorio and 35 year old Surely Nalley Molina Escalante have been arrested in connection to the drugs.

Last week, an OSP K-9 team stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 for a traffic violation. A K-9 alerted police to the presence of illegal drugs. Two large bags of what police called “Crystal Meth” was found in the trunk.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Skip to content