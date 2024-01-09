MEDFORD, Ore.- An OSP traffic stop leads to a discovery of 100 lbs. of methamphetamine.

28 year old Edgar Rene Revolorio and 35 year old Surely Nalley Molina Escalante have been arrested in connection to the drugs.

Last week, an OSP K-9 team stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 for a traffic violation. A K-9 alerted police to the presence of illegal drugs. Two large bags of what police called “Crystal Meth” was found in the trunk.

The investigation is ongoing.

