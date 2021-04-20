Animal Wellness Action says ODFW violated its own rules by killing bear

ASHLAND, Ore. —NBC5 News first told you about a young black bear euthanized by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife earlier this month. Now an animal welfare organization is speaking out on ODFW’s decision.
According to ODFW, a man told Oregon State Police about a young black bear in the Greensprings area East of Ashland, April 7th. ODFW later discovered the man picked up the bear, which is against the law, and didn’t return it to the original location despite telling the agency he would.
After the man didn’t drop the animal off with a local wildlife rehabilitator, ODFW found the animal at his home, emaciated, and tame, with no fear of people.
After consultation with the state’s wildlife veterinarian, ODFW made the decision to euthanize the bear. On Monday The Animal Wellness Action Organization said ODFW’s own rules governing wildlife rehabilitation, weren’t followed.
“The department is supposed to transfer the bear to its veterinary facility and have the animal evaluated and examined and if appropriate, placed in an appropriate facility and that is not what happened here,” said Scott Beckstead, Animal Wellness Action.
Oregon State Police cited the man for holding wildlife without a permit. The incident also got the attention of State Representative Pam Marsh. She says she will continue to demand accountability for the incident from ODFW and OSP.
