Home
Applegate Elem. students will start distance learning in the fall

Applegate Elem. students will start distance learning in the fall

Local News Regional Top Stories

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — With the first day of school just around the corner, schools are still adjusting their plans.

Three Rivers School District announced their kindergarten through third graders will be taught in person, except at one of it’s schools: Applegate Elementary.

Roughly half of the students at Applegate Elementary are from Jackson County. The other half is from Josephine County. While Josephine County COVID-19 metrics allow kindergarten through 3rd graders to learn in classrooms, Jackson County does not make the cut.

“Some people that are scrambling to get all their stuff completed and their websites completed and everything, but we will strive to do and provide the best distance education learning we can. I’ve got some phenomenal teachers,” Steven Fuller, principal, said.

He says all students will be provided an electronic device to access their online schooling. More information will be sent to students and families.

The first day of school is planned for Sept. 8. The district will re-evaluate in October for the rest of the year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »