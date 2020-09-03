Man accused of shooting at deputies found ‘guilty’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The trial for a man involved in an eight-hour standoff with police that included an exchange of gunshots ended with a guilty verdict.
Warren Alexander Rich was arrested back in October of 2018 after his mother called 9-1-1 saying he was threatening her with a rifle.
Police say Rich fired multiple shots inside the home and then came out and shot at a deputy. Two deputies fired back.
The state argued Rich burglarized a property that was not his and then attempted to kill an officer.
The defense said Rich was under the influence of drugs. They said he did not burglarize the property because it’s his registered address and did not intend to kill anyone.
On the third day of his trial, Rich was found guilty of attempted murder, burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.