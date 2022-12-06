Armed robbery suspects on the run after robbing Purple Parrot

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find two suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot in White City.

Around 6 pm on December 5th deputies responded to a panic alarm on the 73-hundred block of Highway 62.

When they got there, they learned a man and woman came into the store, pointed a gun at the cashier, and stole money.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s with brown or red curly hair wearing a skull mask and a black zip-up sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a dark baseball cap and a black bandana.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office.