Army National Guard Drive-Thru Recruiting Event

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Army National Guard hosted a drive-through recruiting event at the Medford Army Saturday afternoon.

Recruiters filled a table with giveaways for the public and filled the parking lot with various vehicles, equipment, and artillery.

It was set up to showcase the military jobs available with troops able to show in-person what it’s all about.

Members of the National Guard say the service has been rewarding and beneficial work, beyond the financial opportunities. “There’s not many places where you can go to where you have a group of people this committed to doing some challenging things and at the same time still being a close member of the community that they come from,” Lieutenant Colonel, Brian Dukes, said. “It’s the best possible combination of military service and community connection,” he added.

Chick-Fil-A donated and passed out 50 chicken sandwiches to the people who attended the event.

