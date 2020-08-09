Early morning fire damages 2 homes, 3 cars, garage in Klamath Falls

Home
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Fire crews in Klamath Falls were called out early Sunday morning to a structure fire.

The fire broke out a a home on Michigan Avenue between Main Street and Esplanade Avenue.

The fire destroyed 3 cars, a nearby garage.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home, and moderate damage to a neighboring home.

The residents were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Battalion Chief Erick Bishop had high praise for initial attack crews, who kept the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

 

