Arrest made after shots fired at Lost River Jr/Sr High School

MERRILL, Ore. — A suspect is behind bars, after the Klamath County School District says three shots were fired in the Lost River Junior/Senior High School parking lot during a baseball game.
The Klamath County School District said on Facebook a person recklessly drove into the parking lot around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, as a high school baseball game was going on. The post says the suspect then fired three shots into the air and fled the scene. It says the school principal then evacuated all players and spectators into the school, before police were called. No injuries were reported.
The school district says the suspect was arrested shortly after in Bonanza.
