Art show at historical building after restoration

MEDFORD, Ore. – A historical garage building in Talent had its grand opening, after being restored after the Almeda Fire.

The Malmgren garage building was built in the 1920’s, but for the past 30 years, it served as a home for a pottery supply business.

However, in 2020, the Almeda Fire left the building in ruin and rubble.

But after undergoing a $1.4 million facelift, the building is reopened.

Today they celebrated with a showcase of art, a lot of the pieces were directly inspired by the Almeda Fire.

Owner, Bonnie Morgan said,

“Looking at the fire and the results of the fire with an artistic eye, and just feeling like… the fire was very destructive but there’s a lot of beauty left in its path and trying to honor that too.”

She says that the fire-inspired art and the building itself, symbolizes Talent’s ability to endure and overcome.

She also says whatever the building becomes in the future, she’s sure it will be recognized as an important landmark.

