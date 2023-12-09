Rogue Community College’s Table Rock Campus expanding

WHITE CITY, Ore.- Rogue Community College’s Table Rock Campus is expanding.

Earlier this week, RCC’s Board of Education approved the college to buy land next to its Table Rock Campus. The 10 acres purchased will expand RCC’s footprint in White City by more than 50%.

“We don’t have specific plans for the property right now,” RCC’s President Randy Weber told NBC5, “we just have been landlocked with our existing footprint”.

One idea the college has for the new land is to provide better student support in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

The funding for this purchase was made available after RCC’s Eighth Street location in Medford was sold along with other proceeds.

