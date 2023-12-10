Day 2 of ‘Share the Love Adoption Weekend’ event

MEDFORD, Ore. – The SoHumane’s annual ‘Share the Love Adoption Weekend’ event, partnering with Southern Oregon Subaru continued with its second day.

This the 12th annual event, where people can come by the adoption center to try and find their companion.

Staff say that it’s their biggest adoption event of the year.

They tell us that the first day saw 18 adoptions and they’re expecting more throughout the event.

The last day is tomorrow (12/10/2023) from noon to 4 p.m. and they say there’s still plenty of animals for every type of person.

Operations Manager, Estrella Cervantes said,

“I see people who maybe lost their pet recently and are looking for a companion, or maybe a trucker who travels and wants a little chihuahua to be with him while he goes around, or you know, people who are ready for their first family pet. So, it’s beautiful to see these animals find their homes, but I’m excited for the animal but to see people light up when they find their pet.”

This event coincides with the Southern Oregon Subaru partnership this month.

For every Subaru bought in December, $325 dollars are donated to an organization of the buyer’s choice, including SoHumane.

It will run until January 2nd, 2024.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.