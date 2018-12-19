As 2018 wraps up, major changes are coming to downtown Medford

“It’s exciting to see downtown Medford start to progress and change,” said Heather Davis, co-owner of Thirrteen Mercantile and Design.
Stay local, play local.
That’s what downtown business owners had to say Tuesday.
As Medford continues to develop, so are the businesses.
“I would love to see the city grow and have more stores,” Davis said.
Davis is one of the owners of Thirrteen, a new retail store that opened in October on East Main Street. The building used to be Lawrence’s Jewelers, which opened back in the 1950s.
“We’ve worked really hard,” Davis said, “we’ve kept the ceiling which is over 80 years old completely original, really tried to keep the integrity of what else is around town and you know, not trying to be too extreme or too different in any way,” she said.
Davis was born and raised in Medford, so keeping the history of the building was important. And since she and her business partner are good friends with the owner, it was a perfect match.
Thirrteen isn’t the only new kid on the block downtown, after more than 30 years in business, Schroeder’s is closing. It’s building recently changed hands.
The more we bring entertainment and social stuff for people, we’re going to attract people locally,” said Hanny Hajje, the new owner of Schroeder’s building.
He plans to renovate the building and hopes it will bring improvement to the downtown area.
“[I hope] that we just have some awesome businesses that set up here and grow, and just have it be a fun place to be,” Hajje said.
It’s an effort they say will keep the integrity of downtown Medford’s history alive, while ushering in a new era.
“It means that I get to be a part of history. That I not only have roots from being born and raised here and have many generations of family that have been here, I get to actually really put my roots down,” Davis said.