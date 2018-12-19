Teenage girls recover from accident, no charges filed against driver

MEDFORD, Ore.– Two young teenagers hit by a car one night in mid-November are slowly recovering after their ordeal.
Ann Merwin’s two daughters, Katey and Kimberly, were out walking with their grandmother when they were hit by a driver on Highway 99 in Phoenix on November 16. The girls tried to cross the road but at a point without a crosswalk.
Both daughters were sent to the hospital where Kimberly received several injuries but not as severe has her sister. Katey lost several teeth, broke her leg, broke her jaw in two places and has swelling in her brain.
She received several CAT scans and a couple MRIs that located the swelling but Merwin says her insurance doesn’t cover a second, more in-depth, MRI.
“One of them [Oregon Health Plan] will not cover and it’s $2,600,” said Merwin. “And right now, I’m just having a hard enough time paying for Christmas.”
While caring for her two daughters, Merwin – a single mother – also has three other children. All five of which have autism.
She says she doesn’t blame the driver for what happened, she just wants to make sure her girls fully recover.
Phoenix Police Department confirmed the driver was not impaired and no charges will be filed against the driver in regards to the crash.
