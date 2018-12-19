Shady Cove woman says her home is contaminated with meth

SHADY COVE, Ore. — A Shady Cove woman is in a serious predicament.
She discovered levels of methamphetamine in her home way above Oregon Health Authority standards.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told NBC5 News they responded to multiple calls at the home over the years related to drugs. But the homeowner had no idea about its drug history.
“I’m living in a home that’s infested with meth… and I don’t know what to do,” said Lori Biando, the homeowner.
Biando thought she moved into her dream home last year only to discover it was actually her worst nightmare.
“When I told them where I lived, they told me they were sorry,” she said.
Biando says neighbors told her the home had quite the history. That’s when she did some research of her own.
A Mail Tribune article from 2002 shows the home as the site of a major meth bust, the previous resident arrested on multiple charges including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Biando paid out of pocket to run tests on her home this August.
The Oregon Health Authority says anything less than .5 micrograms per square foot for methamphetamine residue is acceptable. And acording to the report, 6 out of 10 sites in the home tested over the standard.
One room, Biando’s bedroom, measured a staggering 10.2.
The report also says information obtained from a 2002 police report shows the property should have been listed with the state clandestine drug lab program.
Meanwhile, Biando says all her money is wrapped up in the property; She can’t afford to move or get it cleaned up.
“I don’t know who didn’t follow through,” she said. “But I’m living here and I’m devastated.”
And it’s taking a toll on her emotionally and physically.
“I want to live in a home where I don’t have to worry what is happening to me anymore,” she said.
