Asante cuts ribbon on new Heimann Cancer Center

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante celebrated the donors and volunteers who helped make a new regional cancer center a reality, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 5th. After breaking ground in early 2020 this state-of-the-art medical facility is now ready to help the community.

The Asante Foundations Vice President says nearly 900-people donated to build the Mary and Dick Heimann Cancer Center. The cancer center bears the Heimanns’ name as a result of their generous 5-million dollar gift to the Asante Foundation.

“It’s bringing all this cancer care to one location, but it is also helping us participate in research in a way that we haven’t been able to in the past, it’s helping us recruit the very best physicians to our area, and it is launching us to the next stage in cancer care,” said Andrea Reeder, Vice President of the Asante Foundation.

Reeder says this new cancer center will provide everything in a patient’s treatment plan, under one roof. She hopes this will limit the number of lengthy trips cancer patients have had to take to get their treatment in the past. If you want to learn more about the treatments offered at the Heimann Cancer Center you can visit the Asante Foundations website.