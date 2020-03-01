Asante hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new cancer center

It will bring all Asante cancer services under one roof.
“We are building hope, so join me in making a difference and building hope,” said lung cancer advocate, Ginny Hicks, at the podium.
Asante executives were joined by dozens for the groundbreaking of the health system’s new regional cancer center.
The 80,000 square foot building is expected to bring outpatient cancer services such as imaging, radiation, chemotherapy and more into the same establishment.
“This cancer center is designed to be one location to wrap around those who have been diagnosed with cancer,” said campaign director of Asante Foundation, Andrea Reeder.
“I know for some people that travel far, it’s not easy to always navigate all the different buildings and locations,” added Hicks.
The $10,000,000 building on Doctors Park Drive is being funded through the AsanteForward campaign.
It will include a bone marrow clinic and gynecological oncology, as well as areas for cancer support groups and telemedicine.
“We think its going to dramatically change the way cancer care is delivered for our community,” said Kristi Blackhurst, vice president of operations at Asante.
