Second possible Oregon case of coronavirus tests negative

PORTLAND, Ore.– Test for a second Oregonian believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus has come back negative.
The Oregon Health Authority released the information Saturday evening stating the individual did not have COVID-19. Just the day before, Oregon health officials held a press conference about the state’s first presumptive case of the virus. Tests conducted at the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory turned up positive but confirmation is still pending from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
OHA continues approving testing for persons under investigation, a number it says will likely increase following the state’s first presumptive case and new guidelines from the CDC calling for tests of anyone experiencing severe respiratory symptoms.
The agency says there are seven pending test results for persons under investigation for COVID-19. Four tests have been completed—three were negative, and the fourth became Oregon’s first case. Eighty-eight people are being monitored.
Those under investigation are people experiencing symptoms and have one of three primary risk factors such as traveling from a country currently infected with COVID-19, close contact with the confirmed person, or people with severe respiratory illness in the hospital and have no other known diagnosis.
OHA officials continue to recommend people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
- Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
- Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.
For more information:
- For general information, call 211
- OHA Emerging Respiratory Disease page: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus
- CDC COVID-19 page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- CDC travel notice: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices
- WHO page: https://www.who.int/westernpacific/emergencies/novel-coronavirus
