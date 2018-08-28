Ashland boy pleads guilty to murdering his mother

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland boy admitted he killed his own mother and stabbed his sister.
In January of 2017, the Ashland Police Department announced they were investigating a “significant event.” Eventually, officers stated a 12-year-old boy stabbed his mother and 16-year-old sister, killing his mother and sending his sister to the hospital. The adult victim was identified as 52-year-old Pamela Wolosz.
The 12-year-old boy was arrested and eventually charged with murder, attempted murder and assault in the first degree. He appeared in juvenile court shortly after the incident and sat emotionless, only nodding his head when asked questions. He entered denials to the charges, the equivalent of a not-guilty plea in juvenile court.
Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert said the case was a tragedy all around. “I couldn’t recall a case where we had a youth that was that young,” she explained, “that committed these types of crimes in Jackson County.”
On August 28, 2018, the boy admitted in court that he killed his mother and tried to kill his sister. Sentencing is set for October 15. He could be placed in a correctional facility until he turns 25.
NBC5 News is following this story and will provide updates when more information becomes available.