Ramsey Canyon Fire 40% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews battling the Ramsey Canyon Fire achieved 40% containment Tuesday.
The wildfire is currently burning in steep terrain and dense vegetation 12 miles northwest of Eagle Point in the Sams Valley area.
Firefighters were able to contain 25% of the fire Monday. By Tuesday morning, 40% of it was contained with favorable weather patterns allowing crews to push the fire back.
With the reduced threat to homes, the Oregon State Fire Marshal was able to hand management of the fire back over to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Firefighters plan to hold current lines and mop up hot spots 100 feet from the Ramsey Canyon Fire’s perimeter. However, they expect dry conditions to increase active fire behavior, increasing smoke as the week continues.
The fire is expected to be fully contained by September 10.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office listed the following evacuation notices:
Level 3 “Go”
- There are no Level 3 notices currently associated with the Ramsey Canyon Fire.
Level 2 “Be Set”
- East Evans Creek Rd., beginning at the address of 17935, and continuing east including addresses 18505, 18509 (all accessed off of West Fork Evans Creek Rd.), then continuing to include the address of 19373 at the intersection of Meadows Rd; West Fork Evans Creek Rd., the addresses 18504 and 18508; Ramsey Rd., beginning at the address 13469 and proceeding north to include 13001 and 14738 (accessed off of BLM 35-2-20) and continuing to the Meadows Rd. intersection; Meadows Rd, proceeding south from East Evans to include the address of 16880.
An updated, interactive map is available at https://bit.ly/2uUku2C