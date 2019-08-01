Ashland celebrates J.K Rowling’s birthday

Downtown Ashland transformed to celebrate both the birthdays of J.K. Rowling and the legendary character she created, Harry Potter.
People solemnly swore they were up to no good as they followed a map around downtown. Destinations included Ministry of Magic, Defense of the Dark Arts and Platform 9 3/4.
“We’re one of 21 stores that’s participating and we are making broom sticks,” Laurel McKee, Quality Quidditch Supplies, said.
From wand making, potion brewing and even autographs from Hogwarts celebrities, there was something for fans of all ages.
“You get a stick and then get string, wrap it around your fingers and when it gets kind of tight you cut it and then stuff,” Rose Lungren, participant, said.
This is the seventh year this event has taken place. Coordinators at TreeHouse Books say the gathering is becoming as popular as the World Quidditch Cup. What started with one location now includes 21 stores. They’re looking to add more next year.
Ultimately, organizers say they are just excited to see a new generation dive into the pages of Harry Potter.
