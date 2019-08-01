ODOT offers summer road safety tips

WHITE CITY, Ore. — With wildfires burning along I-5 in southern Oregon, the Oregon Department of Transportation wants to remind people to be prepared for fire conditions before you hit the road.
“A lot of people are on vacation, this is also prime time for our road construction,” said Gary Leaming, ODOT.
With fire season underway, that also adds another layer of concern on Oregon roads.
“We saw on the Milepost 97 Fire in particular even with the closure is we had a lot of people slowing down, and taking pictures, taking video, leaning out the window,” Leaming said.
Safe Driving Tips:
-If there’s smoke, turn on your headlights and slow down.
-If you can’t see, carefully pull to the side of the road.
-If you’re pulling a trailer, make sure nothing is dragging that can spark or overheat.
-Keep your vehicle well-maintained so it doesn’t overheat or get a flat tire.
-Carry an emergency kit with extra water, food, and medications.
-Don’t throw things out of your vehicle – like a lit cigarette.
-Know your route and possible detours. Do not rely on GPS alone.
-Be on the lookout for firefighters and equipment. They’re working hard to keep you safe. Keep them safe by slowing down and giving them the room they need.
“We’re connected with our partners at ODF and the Forest Service, so we’re gonna keep that highway open as long as we can but at the same time you may encounter smoky conditions, you may encounter a lot of congestion, single-lane traffic,” Leaming said.
ODOT said all trips should start with a visit to TripCheck.com for up-to-date highway restrictions or closures.
