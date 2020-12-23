Ashland Christmas tradition changing format after nearly 40 years

ASHLAND, Ore. —An Ashland tradition for nearly 40 years, will continue serving up hot meals this Christmas, despite COVID-19.
Ashland Christian Fellowship’s Annual Christmas dinner has served thousands over the years.
It’s usually held at the Historic Ashland Armory, this year, it’s carrying on drive-thru style at a new location.
Volunteers are already working to get around 800 meals prepped.
“We really feel like Christmas is all about giving its the way, it all started, god loved so he gave, we love so we give, and we just hope people will come out and let us serve them a little bit,” says Pastor Anderson.
Pastor Anderson says all are welcome to attend the drive-thru.
If you can’t make it, they even have a delivery service.
The drive-thru meal will happen from 11-2 in the afternoon on Christmas Day. It will be at 50 Heresy St. in Ashland.
You can call 541-482-8539 or visit the church online at afcweb.org for more information.
