Medford church giving gift cards to fire victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —One group is gathering donations to help Almeda Fire victims with their individual needs.

The Medford Neighborhood Church, along with volunteers, are collecting gift cards for their I Care Campaign.

The gift cards, are going to fire survivors, to help them purchase exactly what they need.

“We are going to be providing care in this fashion, where every dollar gets turned into personalized care until the needs stop,” says Pastor Lee with Medford Neighborhood Church.

The I CARE Campaign says it has distributed over $100,000 worth of gift cards.

There is another distribution tomorrow at the Phoenix Plaza Civic Center.

Pastor Lee says they will continue the I CARE Campaign after the holiday.

For more information, you can visit medfordneighborhoodchurch.org.

