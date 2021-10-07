Home
Ashland Fire and Rescue: Before you start a fire, clean your flue

ASHLAND, Ore. — As the weather gets a bit more chilly, you may be inspired to start a cozy fire in your chimney or furnace.

But, before you do, firefighters say cleaning out the flue is a good idea.

Ashland Fire Division Chief Chris Chambers says most chimney fires start when people light them up for the first time each year.

An Ashland flue fire a couple of years ago, Chambers says, nearly burned the entire roof of a home.

“It’s really good to do a safety check on either system no matter how you heat your home, if it’s with wood then make sure your flues and chimneys are cleaned out. Have a professional service come out and do a really good professional cleaning,” said Chambers.

He says hiring a professional service to clean your flue is better than trying to do it yourself.

Chambers says professionals have the right tools and know all the areas to clean.

