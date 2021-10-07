Ashland Fire and Rescue: Before you start a fire, clean your flue

ASHLAND, Ore. — As the weather gets a bit more chilly, you may be inspired to start a cozy fire in your chimney or furnace.
But, before you do, firefighters say cleaning out the flue is a good idea.
Ashland Fire Division Chief Chris Chambers says most chimney fires start when people light them up for the first time each year.
An Ashland flue fire a couple of years ago, Chambers says, nearly burned the entire roof of a home.
“It’s really good to do a safety check on either system no matter how you heat your home, if it’s with wood then make sure your flues and chimneys are cleaned out. Have a professional service come out and do a really good professional cleaning,” said Chambers.
He says hiring a professional service to clean your flue is better than trying to do it yourself.
Chambers says professionals have the right tools and know all the areas to clean.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.